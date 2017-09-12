12 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: APC Spokesman Writes Book On Jonathan's Presidency

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — National Publicity Secretary of ruling All Progressives Congress , APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, has written a book, On a Platter of Gold, giving what the publishers described as a definitive account of the Goodluck Jonathan Presidency.

The book, which is slated for release in October, will be presented in November in Abuja at an event that promises to be one of the largest gathering of politicians and political actors in 2017.

The book by Abdulahi, a former minister in the Jonathan cabinet, gives detailed and largely exclusive account of the making and the unmaking of the Jonathan presidency, revealing some of the intrigues that surrounded the 2015 presidential election and its aftermath.

"On a Platter of Gold is part history, part political thriller, which answers many of the often-asked questions about Jonathan's incredible rise to the highest political office in the land and his unprecedented electoral defeat in 2015″, said the publishers.

The book, which has the subtitle: "How Jonathan Won and Lost Nigeria", is introduced as follows:

"Was Goodluck Jonathan weak and clueless as his traducers have claimed? Or - as his supporters have alleged - was he just a victim of vicious conspiracies by an entitled cabal that would stop at nothing to bring down this 'intruder' to power?"

"From an unknown university teacher, Goodluck Jonathan rose to become President of Africa's largest democracy, in less than a decade -most astonishingly, without winning a single vote in his name. In contesting the 2011 presidential election, he declared that growing up as the son of a fisherman in the creeks of Nigeria's Niger Delta, he had no shoes. This message resonated with millions of Nigerians. "If I can make it, then you can as well," he had declared. He went on to win with the highest majority vote ever recorded in the nation's history.

