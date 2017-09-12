Kenya: Depression Greatest Cause of 7,000 Yearly Suicides

Nairobi — Depression has been identified as the greatest cause of suicides in Kenya beating violent relationships and other related abuses.

According to the World Health Organization, up to 7,000 suicides are reported in Kenya annually with tens of thousands more attempting to kill themselves in what is often blamed on depression.

This emerged during the marking of the World's Suicide Prevention Day at the Mathari Hospital with the "take a moment save a life "theme highlighting the importance of speaking up, taking time and listening.

Mathari Hospital Psychiatrist Catherine Syengo who spoke during the event said that suicide is preventable if immediate measures are taken against persons with suicidal signs.

"When somebody has suicidal thoughts the immediate person is the one who is able to identify, talk to them and link them up for better psychological health and care," said Syengo.

She said assisting vulnerable populations by using selective prevention strategies such as strong personal relationships, using help lines, and education as well as training health workers and also offering counselling services to the depressed will go a long way in preventing suicide cases.