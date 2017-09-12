Nigeria: Insecurity - Akeredolu Summons Security Chiefs, Monarchs, Others

Worried by the security challenges in the state in the last few months, governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday met with security chiefs, traditional rulers, council Chairmen and other stakeholders on how to end the challenges.

Cases of kidnapping of traditional rulers and innocent persons, cult war, armed robberies, killings by herdsmen, arson among other crimes have increased anxiety across the state.

Governor Akeredolu during the meeting expressed concern over the security challenges since he assumed office.

According to him "There are some security challenges in the State since we came on board.

"There had been cases of kidnapping, murder and arson in some of our communities. The menace of the Hausa-Fulani herdsmen in the communities increases by the day.

"In summary, the lives and properties of our dear people have been at great risk."

The governor said that the meeting with the stakeholders was to deliberate on this ugly development with a view to taking drastic measures to end the security challenges.

However he pointed out that; "My administration has already taken some proactive measures to ensure the security of the good people of Ondo State by the deployment of more detachment of security personnel to the State.

"This is to ensure the security of lives and property of the good people of Ondo State. By the grace of God, never again will Ondo State witness the kidnap of any of our traditional rulers.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to hold the traditional rulers in high esteem and shall continue to place high premium on them as partners in progress and in the development of the state.

"Priority attention will continue to be given to the welfare and security of our royal fathers within the limits of available resources.