Kenya: Germany Legend Matthäus to Visit Kenya

Nairobi — Germany's most capped player and former captain Lothar Matthäus is scheduled to arrive in Kenya on September 18 as part of a two-day Bundesliga legends tour courtesy of African broadcast partners StarTimes.

As part of his tour in Kenya, the 1990 World Cup winner will conduct football clinics at the Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA), Riruta Youth Sports Association (RYSA) and the Star Soccer Academy.

"His visit is a huge boost to Kenya's upcoming football talent as they will have an opportunity to learn from one of the most accomplished footballers while the star will have a chance to spread the German way of football in Kenya," StarTimes Director of Brand Marketing and Public relations Japheth Akhulia said.

Matthäus becomes the third Bundesliga legend to visit the country after the Nigerian duo of Nwanko Kanu and Sunday Oliseh toured last year.

Speaking on Monday during the announcement, Star Soccer Academy director Rishadi Shedu whose boys have benefited from all visits by Bundesliga legends said he was excited that his young boys will be getting an opportunity to learn from yet another great.

"We had Oliseh and Kanu sharing with the young players last year and the boys learnt a lot. It is a great opportunity for us as well to be inspired by another legend and these visits play such a huge role in motivating the youngsters," Shedu, a former Bandari and Sony Sugar head coach said.

For the first time, MYSA will be hosting one of the StarTimes organized clinics and CEO Henry Majale has termed the move as one in the right direction in football development in the country.

"I think this is a perfect opportunity for kids to learn from the very best. I believe they will get motivated in pursuing football more seriously," Majale offered.

On the sidelines of the clinics, the 56-year-old will meet 2016 Olympic javelin silver medallist Julius Yego.

"They will talk about professional talent management among other sporting issues a key indication that we are not just focused on football but we committed in all sports as well," StarTimes' Akhulia further said.

The presence of Matthäus at the three academies will be a boost to their football ambitions, learning from one of football's greats. He featured in 464 Bundesliga games for Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich, won seven league titles and scored 121 goals.