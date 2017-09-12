12 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Wounded Dembare Players Hungry for More

By Grace Chingoma

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa believes his players are a wounded lion as they go into another battle with rivals CAPS United at Rufaro on Sunday where they will be out to atone for the disappointing draw against Highlanders. The high-profile games have come thick and fast for the Glamour Boys and, for the third week running, they find themselves battling against one of the league's two big teams.

After getting the better of the Green Machine a week ago, DeMbare's fine run was halted by the Bulawayo giants who played with the right spirit and deserved more than a point.

But Mutasa says the pain and disappointment he saw in his troops, after failing to pick maximum points against Bosso, will certainly push them to do more on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys blew a perfect chance to go on top of the league table.

"The youngsters felt disappointed to collect a point. It's an indication that they are hungry and ready to change that by bouncing back against CAPS United.

"It is a game in hand, these are the games we were talking about that they don't count for points.

"We know what we want to play for. We are two points behind the leading pack and we want to get back to winning ways. We would want to atone for the draw we had and quickly bounce back to winning ways.

"After that match (against CAPS United), we will know where we will be and where we are heading to. We have to prepare well. At times it's good to wear underdog tag.

"Look what happened at Highlanders, they came here after some defeats but end of day collected a point," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chibuku Super Cup draw is expected to be held tomorrow.

Four bottom teams -- Bantu Rovers, Tsholotsho, Hwange and Shabanie Mine -- will battle it out this Saturday in the playoffs to qualify for the main draw of the Chibuku Super Cup first round

Fixture

Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro, 3pm).

