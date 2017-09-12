Liberia: FC Bea Mountain FC Technical Director Extols Management

After finishing fifth in the 2016/2017 second division league season of the Liberia Football Association, the Technical Director of Cape Mount based club FC Bea Mountain, Emmanuel Shoniyin, has extolled the management of the team for the level of support during the just ended league season. Shoniyin said FC Bea Mountain, owned by the Bea Mountain Manning Company, was able to finish in the fifth position of the top flight league due to the overwhelming support from the management.

FC Bea Mountain ended the first half of the season at the bottom of the log after collecting six points from 11 games, but was able to recover in the second half of the season, a recovery that Shoniyin attributed to the level of support from the management in phase-two of the season. "Football is a technical game and it has to do with finance so we immediately called on the management through its President Mr. Sando Wayne for financial support to the team, and they came to our rescue," he said.

According to Shoniyin, the additional support from the company to the team in the second half of the season made an impact after the team officially signed four new players, including striker Leon Power Quamic from Watanga FC, Jacob Popu from relegated Holder FC, former FC Fassel player Lansana Zayzay and Daniel Paye from Monrovia Club Breweries, to build up the team for the remaining half of the season. "We did not only use the support given us by the management to sign players, but also increased the players' bonuses and salaries that motivated our players to put up a better performance in the remaining games; and we were able to recover from our phase-one nightmare," he added.

Shoniyin has, meanwhile, expressed confidence over the team's level of preparedness for the upcoming season and assured supporters of the club that the team has embarked on signing additional players for the next season.