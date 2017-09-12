Who needs Burundian tactician when a local coach who does not even posses the required CAF B licence, Elias Kananji, is delivering good results. Nyasa Big Bullets have parted company with their coach Nswazirimo Ramadhan.

Bullets general secretary Albert Chigoga confirmed, saying Ramadhan has failed to return to the club at the end of the first round league campaign.

"The second round has started and our coach Ramadhan is still nowhere to be seen," he said.

He said Ramadhan has "constructively" shown that he is no longer interested in his job.

Chigoga said Ramadhan has not been responding to emails sent to him.

It was the Burundian coach's second spell at the club. He previously was at the helm and guided the club to glory in the league.

Chigoga said Ramadhan will always remain a much-loved, respected and significant figure at Bullets.

Kananji has been acting coach and guided Nyasa Bullets to win Carlsberg Cup and led the team to win nine games and only lost once.