South Africa: Bok Blow As Jaco Kriel Returns Home

Springbok flank Jaco Kriel will return home to South Africa after sustaining a shoulder injury that has ruled him out of Saturday's vital Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Albany.

The industrious flank complained of a shoulder problem after the drawn match in Perth last Saturday. His condition has not improved since then and he was sent for a scan on Monday afternoon in Auckland.

The scan revealed that Kriel, who has formed a formidable loose trio combination with Siya Kolisi and Uzair Cassiem in recent weeks, had sustained a labrum tear.

Springbok team management confirmed that no replacement will be called as the team has sufficient loose forward cover.

Meanwhile, prop Wilco Louw arrived in Auckland late on Monday night as replacement for the injured Coenie Oosthuizen, who returned home with a broken arm following the drawn Test in Perth.

Jean-Luc du Preez emerges as the favourite to replace Kriel in the starting line-up.

Source: Sport24