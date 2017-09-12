South Africa: Breetzke Replaces Zuma in SA Invitation XI Squad

Injury has caused Lwandiswa Zuma to withdraw from the South Africa Invitation XI to play Bangladesh in a three-day tour match at Willowmoore from September 21 to 23.

He will be replaced by SA under-19 wicketkeeper/batsman, Matthew Breetzke .

Breetzke is currently playing for the Warriors in pre-season matches against the Cape Cobras at Oudtshoorn.

"This is a good opportunity and a wonderful experience for a player who is currently part of our under-19 programme," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram of the Titans will lead the South Africa Invitation XI.

Revised SA Invitation XI squad:

Aiden Markram (Titans, captain), Tladi Bokako (Warriors), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Okuhle Cele (KZN), Matthew Christensen (EP), Michael Cohen (WP), Isaac Dikgale (North West), Zubayr Hamsa (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Migael Pretorius (Northerns), Yaseen Valli (Gauteng), Shaun von Berg (Titans)

Source: Sport24