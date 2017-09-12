11 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: December ANC Conference - What Are the Realistic Expectations?

analysis By Raymond Suttner

Much media focus at the moment is on contenders for the ANC presidency and the forthcomingANC elective conference in December. Many cherish the hope that Jacob Zuma will leave the ANC presidency then and that the country will start the journey towards recovery from all the breaches of legality, corruption and irregularities that have marked his presidency. But Zuma is vulnerable to prosecution and wants to be replaced by someone who will shield him. If such a candidate cannot be found he may well stand for the ANC presidency again, since there are no limits on how many times a person can be elected ANC president. But even if Zuma does not stand and Cyril Ramaphosa is elected ANC president, Zuma will not meekly leave the state presidency and could mount a fight back from that position. In this context, opposition plans, led by the DA to take power in 2019 are in disarray with the loss of support from the EFF and other parties, making the DA vulnerable in metros it currently controls in coalition, and making the chances of defeating the ANC in 2019 less likely. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

