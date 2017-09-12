South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Who Will Decide - Delegates, or a Judge?

An explosive affidavit filed by the South African Reserve Bank in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday has confirmed… Read more »

A quick look at recent comments by senior ANC leaders in the run-up to the party's December conference will reveal how high the stakes are, and the sharpness of divisions. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa talks about state capture and corruption, Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe suggests December is a "matter of life or death" for the party, while President Jacob Zuma has said that foreign forces tried to poison him, that witchcraft is keeping the DA in power in the Western Cape and that the youth must be vocal to "get our land back". One of the possibilities that must now be considered is that the ANC's December conference does not end in a clear victory but in what you could call a "disputed outcome". In other words, one of the sides could simply refuse to accept the result. The ANC's policy conference in July saw many people believing that Cyril Ramaphosa had started to build sufficient momentum to win in December. President Jacob Zuma's behaviour in suggesting that the loser of the election should automatically be deputy leader, his apparent "loss" in the policy arguments, and whispers around the choices confronting ANC Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza, suggest to...

