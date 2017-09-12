12 September 2017

Zimbabwe: Influenza Cases On the Increase

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is encouraging people to wear warm clothes, amid indications that cases of influenza are on the rise, with 7 483 suspected cases recorded in a week countrywide. The statistics are in the ministry's latest weekly disease update report. "Influenza continues to be a major challenge among the population as winter comes to an end and 7 483 suspected influenza cases were reported in week 34, bringing the total to 227 330 reported cases (since January) with no deaths recorded," read the report.

"The public is encouraged to wear warm clothes to avoid catching the cold, especially during the morning and evening."

The statistics showed a surge, as 6 933 suspected cases were reported in one week in August.

People with influenza often suffer from fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Some may succumb to diarrhoea, but this is common in minors. Malaria cases are also on the rise. In its disease surveillance report of week 34, the ministry said malaria was mostly affecting adults.

"2 444 cases of malaria were reported in week 34 of the disease surveillance report," the ministry said. "409 cases of 2 444 were recorded among children, totalling 16,7 percent, showing that malaria is having a huge toll on adults.

