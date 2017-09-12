12 September 2017

South Africa: Have Your Say On Domestic Water, Sanitation Services

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has gazetted the Draft National Norms and Standards for Domestic Water and Sanitation Services for public comments.

The public comments are open for a period of 60 days starting from 08 September to 06 November 2017, the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Tuesday.

The department said the finalisation of these National Norms and Standards will help assist water service authorities and providers in providing offerings that are effective, efficient, reliable and sustainable.

"The National Norms and Standards are based on the principle of human rights to basic water and sanitation, and they are prescribed in terms of a number of factors, such as the different users, the different geographical, socio-economic and physical attributes of areas, and focus on services with the aim to scale up Integrated Water Demand and Conservation Management."

South Africa

