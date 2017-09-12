Brilliant stuff. That's exactly what the country's top female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda produced during this last weekend's British Girls National Championships event at the famous Wroxton track in Oxford, England, where she left another lasting impression by winning a bronze medal in the 85cc Class (small wheel). Muzinda (13) arrived at Wroxton at the weekend looking for nothing short of a place on the podium after having won the hearts of thousands of British motocross fans during the 2017 HL Racing British Master Kids Championships at Mildenhall's Motoland track just outside London in May.

At the 2017 HL Racing British Master Kids Championships, Muzinda wrote her own piece of history when she became the first female rider to win a heat since its inception in 2013.

She ended up finishing third overall in the 85cc B Class (small wheel) to bring back home a bronze medal.

And according to reports from Oxford, Muzinda was back at her brilliant best again during this last weekend's British Girls National Championships at Wroxton where came third overall in the 85cc Class (small) wheel to win yet another bronze medal on the British soil.

Mounting a 2015 KTM 85 bike, Muzinda, scrambling round a muddy race track at Wroxton with incredible agility, opened her campaign on Saturday by first finishing in third place in heat one before taking fourth position in heat two.

She then went on to claim another third place finish in heat three to put herself in good stead for a podium finish going into the last day of the two-day championships on Sunday where she raced in two more heats.

And coming up against some of the top British female riders in the 85cc Class, Muzinda wagged her tail vigorously on Sunday as she jostled for the first place on the podium with two of the United Kingdom's best junior female riders Grace Richards and Rheana Morgan-Rogers.

In fact, Scotland-based Richards (12) is the number one 85cc Class female biker in the whole of Europe and rides the latest 2017 bike but she was made to sweat for victory on Sunday by "the Girl from Africa" Muzinda who was mounting a 2015 KTM machine.

Richards, the British girls motocross champion, finally took the first step on the podium at the end of business on Sunday afternoon ahead of fellow Briton Morgan-Rogers while Zimbabwean Muzinda did herself and the nation proud by settling for a credible third place finish to grab a bronze medal.

The final two heats of the 85cc Class (small wheel) on Sunday had a good field of 14 riders after more than 12 bikers had fallen by the wayside during the opening three heats on the previous day.

And speaking to The Herald from Oxford on Sunday evening at the end of the British Girls National Championships, Muzinda's father and trainer, Tawanda, said his daughter "was just a joy to watch" during the two-day event.

"Tanya did a good job against all odds. She was racing against some of Europe's best female bikers in the 85cc Class including Grace Richards who was on a latest 2017 bike against Tanya who was on an 'old' 2015 KTM bike.

"In fact, Richards is a professional rider who trains six times a week with qualified trainers but Tanya showed no ghost of inferiority complex against her as she went toe-to-toe with her in all the five heats.

"The race started on a good note for Tanya through and through; and prevailing on a hightech track at Wroxton is something commendable.

"But the weather did not help either as it was wet, very cold and windy but Tanya managed to hold her own and settled for a step on the podium which I personally think is a phenomenal achievement for her . . . This is something we can all be proud of.

"To come third overall twice in two top British motocross events in the same year puts her up there with the best riders in the history of the sport here in England.

"On Sunday, the motocross community in this country were extremely proud of her. They just couldn't believe that a girl from Africa, especially from Zimbabwe, could ride so fast.

"This is a step in the right direction as we now know where she stands and what needs to be done to achieve progress in future Girls Championships in Europe," Tawanda "Polycup" Muzinda said.

He added that they were now going to engage a Grand Prix motocross trainer for Tanya as she prepares to race in three more races in the UK before returning home to Zimbabwe next month.

Tanya's latest trip to England has been made possible by a number of well-wishers including a local travel agency which sponsored her air ticket.

In England, Tanya is being hosted in Birmingham by a fellow Zimbabwean Artwell "Artaz" Mabika whose nine-year-old son Tyler is also into motocross.

Tyler Mabika competes in the 65cc Class while his father Artwell is into Superbikes.