Gospel musician Mathias Mhere is preparing for his debut Australian show where he is expected to share stage with an upcoming gospel diva Tarisai Vushe. Mhere will be the guest artist for Vushe's album launch and the show will be held on November 11 at God's Power Ministries in Sydney. In an interview with this publication, elated Mhere has promised a well polished act to his fans living in the Diaspora.

"I am busy preparing for the Australian show where I will be meeting my fans living there for the first time. I am so thrilled and fans should be ready to have an amazing encounter with the presence of God through ministering with music," he said.

Mhere has several times toured countries that include Canada, United Kingdom, United States and South Africa. The "Favour" hit maker also featured at the ZimPraise live DVD recording held over the weekend at the National Sports Stadium where he staged a top drawer performance.

The talented musician serenaded fans with his popular tracks "Nhamo Yekuzvipa", "Mwari Ndirangarireiwo", "Favour" and "Sahwira".

Mhere is also expected to headline Goodness and Mercy Ministries, "Spiritual Spectacles Night 3" to be held in Glen View 8 on September 29. He will share the stage with Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave.

Last month Mhere launched a new single titled "Ndakunzwa Mweya" and a DVD for his latest offering "Old Testament".

Since launching his latest album "Old Testament" Mhere has been on a roller coaster and songs proving to be popular include "Dhindindi Full Time", "Error", "Nyasha Ndini", "Munyaradzi", and "Ndikoko".

The album which was produced by Lyton Ngolomi is spiritually uplifting and has found favour across the board.

Mhere first recorded an album titled "Tinoda Nyasha" in 2008 but failed to make an impact on the local market.

He found his glory in 2012 with album "Anoita Minana" followed by "Nguva Yenyasha" that was released in 2013.