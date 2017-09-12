12 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC KZN Considers Approaching SCA After Conference Ruled Unlawful

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Judgement in KZN ANC vs ANC Leadership Case

The ANC KZN's provincial executive committee (PEC) is considering approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday ruled that the party's 8th provincial elective conference results were unlawful and invalid.

Speaking outside the court on Monday morning, provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said "democrats" must respect the fact that one layer of court might come to one conclusion and another a different one.

Ntuli said they were taken to court by those who were aggrieved and unhappy with the outcome of the conference and who felt that the court of law was the right platform through which to resolve their grievances.

"Equally so, they must afford the leadership of the ANC [time] to apply its mind to make its own determination, informed by both political consideration as well as what is available in terms of the content of the judgment. The law will allow us to take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal," he said.ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told News24 that the party had noted the ruling and would also study it to determine its "impact politically". "Remember this has happened before with the Free State, which was taken to court ahead of the 2012 Mangaung conference - that matter was taken to the Constitutional Court.

"At the time, we put together a team to take the province to conference because there were reasons. We don't know the reasons this time, hence we say, we will study the judgment so that we can take further decisions," Kodwa said.

The case was brought by ANC councillor Lawrence Dube and four others in May 2016, following results which saw former premier Senzo Mchunu being ousted as provincial chairperson and being replaced by Sihle Zikalala.

They claim the conference was not only held prematurely, but that it was riddled with irregularities and the results were rigged.

Zikalala received 780 votes, while Mchunu got 675 votes, in a process where 1 459 delegates voted.

Zikalala, his deputy Willies Mchunu, the ANC itself, the Electoral Institute of Southern Africa, and other top ANC figures are the respondents in the matter.

Source: News24

More on This

ANC Back in Court for KZN High Court Judgment

The court case pushing for the scrapping of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's 8th provincial elective conference in November 2015… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.