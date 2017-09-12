Kenya: China Donates Modern Weather Equipment to Kenya

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has received a major boost from the Chinese Government with a donation of state-of-the-art weather equipment worth million of shillings.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony of the equipment on Monday, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Kenya Liu Xianfa said the donation is part of a larger plan that will see Kenya attain its Vision 2030 in matters climate.

"This modern system will make great contribution to the implementation of the modernisation of the meteorological services which is a flagship project of the Vision 2030."

"This will also improve Kenya's ability to implement the global framework of climate services in the country," said Liu during the ceremony at the University of Nairobi, Kabete Campus.

Environment and Regional Authorities Cabinet Secretary, Judi Wakhungu who was also present during the ceremony, welcomed the donation and affirmed the government's commitment towards ensuring the proper utilization of the equipments.

"The government of Kenya will continue taking weather observation and climate information very seriously. It is on this basis that the government will continue to support the meteorological department and its endeavour to modernize its infrastructure," said Wakhungu.

On his part, Kenya meteorological Deputy Director, Samuel Mwangi welcomed the donation and enumerated the extensive benefits that come with the automatic weather equipments.

"The data collected from these equipment will be super accurate, the equipment can also be installed in remote areas, observation will be easy to make among many other benefits," said Mwangi.