12 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Zimbabwe's Dancehall Artist Seh Calaz to Perform At Malawi Sand Music Festival

By Alick Mande

Zimbabwean award winning dancehall artist, Seh Calaz is third international act set to perform at this year's Sand Music Festival at Livingstonia Beach in Salima district from 27th to 29th October.

As the heat is getting momentum on the organization of the annual event, organizers, Impact Events, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure this year's patronage enjoy much flavor from African artists and most importantly local acts as well.

He joins Awilo Longomba and Thulasizwe from South Africa on the list of international acts to mesmerize fans at the festival.

Seh Calaz, born Tawanda Mumanyi, is an award winning Zimdancehall artist who rose to stardom with songs such as Mabhanditi and Mumota Murikubvira and Kwatinobva Kwakasiyana Siyana. Seh Calaz is known in the contemporary Zimdancehall music arena for his signature "Check Check Check" lyrical chant which features in most of his songs.

He belongs to a crop of young musicians that capitalised on the sudden boom of the Zimdancehall genre inZimbabwe from around 2012. In June 2017, Seh Calaz was alleged to have assaulted him live in girlfriend and fiance, Moira Knight after an altercation escalated when she had taken his phone.

With the absence of other beach festivals especially the Lake of Stars this year, Sand Music Festival offers better moment for people to enjoy the summer scotching sun in the cooling breeze of the Lake Malawi.

