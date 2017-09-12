Springbok flyhalf Patrick Lambie has been granted an early release from his contract held jointly between SA Rugby and the Sharks and is free to relocate to French club side Racing 92, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Lambie asked to be released of his joint Springbok and Sharks contract, with the parties mutually agreeing to his request. He made 56 Test appearances for the Springboks and also played in two tour matches.

"Patrick felt that he wanted a different challenge in his career," explained Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

"He has been loyal to the Springboks and has done very well for his country. It is a big loss for us but we want to wish him well with the next chapter of his career. However, having played 56 Tests for the Springboks already, he is still eligible for future selection."

Lambie made his Springbok debut on November 6, 2010 against Ireland in Dublin as a 20-year-old and he last featured for the Boks in the 27-13 defeat against Wales in Cardiff on 26 November 2016.

The versatile backline player has played most of his Test rugby at flyhalf, but also featured at fullback and once at wing for the Springboks.

Source: Sport24