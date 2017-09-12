12 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Air Force Destroys More Boko Haram's Structures in Sambisa Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian Army in Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed more structures in Borno used by Boko Haram insurgents as meeting points.

This NAF announced this in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Olatokunbo Adesanya, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adesanya, an air commodore, explained that on the fourth day of an ongoing intensive bombardment of the insurgents' hideouts in the Sambisa General Area, the air force conducted air interdiction on Boko Haram's settlement in Njimia on September 10.

"NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms had previously confirmed that several structures used by the terrorists as meeting points were in the location," he said.

"The air interdiction was conducted by the Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft, which took turns to attack the location with bombs.

"Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment showed that the targeted insurgent's structures were destroyed as a result of the attacks."

The director said that the attacks were designed to further break the will and capability of the insurgents to regroup against the air force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some buildings used by the insurgents in Borno, especially in the Sambisa General Area, had earlier been destroyed by the military in the newly launched operation.

(NAN)

Nigeria

'War is Being Won,' Says Head of Regional Force Battling Boko Haram

The head of the multinational task force fighting Boko Haram says the war against the militants is being won, but warned… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.