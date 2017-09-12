11 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa Has a U.S. Open Champ - His Name Is Lucas Sithole

By Antoinette Muller

While much fuss was made about Kevin Anderson's run in the US Open, South Africa already has a champion in the event. Lucas Sithole is a wheelchair tennis player - a sport that is thriving in the country, despite serious challenges and a fraction of the coverage the mainstream sports get.

Whenever Andy Murray is quizzed about certain feats and journalists ignore the women before him who achieved the same, he always adds a deadpan: "first male... " prefix to the unsuspecting scribe's question.

Last week, as Kevin Anderson was building up to making history, South Africa could have done with an Andy Murray of their own.

Take nothing away from the lanky South African star, his achievement was phenomenal in context. He's battled injury and setbacks and while beating the world number one was too much of an ask, Anderson has made a huge impact on the sport.

But South Africa already has a US Open champion. His name is Lucas Sithole and he - and his fellow tennis stars - are having an impact in their own right.

The only difference is Sithole plays his tennis from a wheelchair. In 2013, he won the US...

