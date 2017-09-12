Kenya: 277 Petitions Filed After August 8 General Election

The election of 31 out of 47 governors has been challenged at the High Court.

Losers in the August 8 polls have challenged the process and results that saw the 31 declared winners, with the majority citing irregularities.

A RISE

At the closure of the petition-filing window on September 8, a total of 277 cases had been lodged challenging outcomes of six elective-seat races.

This represents an 88-case rise from the 188 petitions filed after the 2013 General Election.

The Judiciary has previously stated that judges and magistrates are ready to hear and conclude the cases within six months.

The judicial officers have already been trained to handle the petitions and conclude them within the set timelines.

PETITION

"Virtually all judicial officers of the rank of senior resident magistrate and above, including the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court judges, have been trained," Chief Justice David Maraga said recently.

The upsurge of the cases could be as a result of the annulment of the presidential election by the Supreme Court.

Interesting to watch is a case filed by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua who not only wants the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru quashed but also other elective-race victories in the county.

Governors facing court challenges include Mombasa's Hassan Joho, whose election has been challenged by former Senator Hassan Omar, Laikipia's Ndiritu Muriithi in a case lodged by a voter, Mr Sammy Ndung'u and Nairobi's Mike Mbuvi Sonko, who has also been taken to court by a voter, Mr Japheth Moroko.

MUNYA

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya has challenged the election of Kiraitu Murungi. According to IEBC, Mr Murungi beat Mr Munya by garnering 280,793 against 231,420 votes.

Other governors whose wins have been challenged are Sospeter Ojaamong of Busia, Martin Wambora (Embu), Ali Korane (Garissa), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), and Kisii's James Ongwae, who has two election petitions.

The list also has Prof Anyang' Nyong'o ( Kisumu), Issa Timamy (Lamu), Dr Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Ali Roba (Mandera), Ali Mohamed Mohammed (Marsabit) and Zacharia Okoth Obado of Migori.

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and Turkana's Josphat Nanok as well as Trans Nzoia's Patrick Khaemba are facing similar cases.

92 MPS

For woman representatives, 11 of them will have to contend with court cases and they include Garissa's Anab Gure, Kilifi's Gertrude Mbeyu, Kisii's Janet Ongera and Kisumu's Rosa Buyu.

Some 92 MPs will also be battling court cases, with Kakamega county topping the list with 10 cases.

Nairobi has nine election petitions while Kisii and Kilifi have eight and seven, respectively.

A total of 129 MCAs across the country will also not be sitting pretty as their rivals seek to unseat them.