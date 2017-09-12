Kenya: Timbe's Season Over in China, 5 Kenyans Fight Relegation in Europe

China-based winger Ayub Timbe has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury picked during their 2-0 win over Dalian Yifang on September 2.

Timbe was stretchered off in the 83rd minute and will be sidelined for at least three months, ruling him out of action for the remainder of the current campaign.

Despite his absence, Beijing Renhe recorded a crucial 1-0 win over Wuhan Zal on Saturday to take their point tally to 53, two below leaders Dalian Yifang with five matches to the end of the season.

"He will be out for an estimated period of three months. He is currently on treatment in Belgium but will return to his base in China for recuperation," his elder brother, Shaban Masika told Nation Sport on Monday.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Meanwhile, five Kenyans are struggling to evade relegation in Europe.

In Bulgaria, Abud Omar clocked 90 minutes on Saturday as his side, Slavia Sofia suffered a 4-0 defeat to Ludogorets at Vasil Levski Stadium.

Andrei Keseru scored a brace in the fourth and 20th minutes before Virgil Misidjan and Juninho Quixada added one each in the 49th and 75th minutes respectively.

Sofia sit 12th on the 14-team log with five points from eight games.

Closely in the Georgian National League, Kenyan trio Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma, Amos Nondi and John Macharia featured in Kolkheti Poti's 3-1 loss to champions Samtredia on Friday.

While Ouma played the entire match, Nondi and Macharia were withdrawn in the 76th and 80th minutes for Tamaz Shalikashvili and Bachuki Kokaia respectively.

Poti sit ninth on the 10-team log with only 19 points from 25 games.

The team is 18 points behind FC Saburtalo, home to another Kenyan midfielder Alwyn 'Chamla' Tera who was an unused substitute in their 5-0 win over Dinamo Batumi on Sunday.

In the Swedish third tier, Eric Johanna was missing on the match day squad as Vasalund lost 2-1 away to Sollentuna on Saturday.

Vasalund are 12th on 14-team Norra group with 19 points from 18 games.

In Sodra group, David King'atua featured for 28 minutes in Oskarshamns' 3-2 defeat to Utsikten at Arena Oskarshamns.

Anton Agebjorn and Filip Jagerbrink scored for Oskarshamns in the 15th and 67th minutes but Marius Evensen's brace and one from Karl Bohm grabbed three points for Utsikten.

Oskarshamns are fourth on the log with 29 points from 18 rounds.

ORIGI IN ACTION

In Norway, goalkeeper Arnold Origi was in between the posts as Lillestroem SK drew 1-1 with Haugesund.

Haugesund went ahead through Liban Abdi in the 19th minute but Aleksander Melgalvis equalised in the 53rd minute.

Lillestroem have amassed 27 points from 21 games and are ninth on the 16-team table.

OMOLLO SEES RED

In the Belgian second division, midfielder Johanna Omolo was sent off in the dying moments as Cercle Brugge lost by a solitary goal to Beerschot-Wilrijk.

Mohamed Messoudi scored the all-important goal in the 65th minute. Brugge remain second with nine points from five games.

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga was an unused substitute as his new team Girona went down 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao at San Mammes Barria in the on Sunday.

Iker Muniain and Aritz Aduriz scored in the match as Girona dropped to 11th position with four points from three games.

In the second division, McDonald Mariga was missing in the match day squad as Real Oviedo battled to a one-all draw with Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

Oviedo are tenth on the 22-team log with five points from four games.

WERE BRACE

In the Zambian Super League (ZSL) on Saturday, Jesse Were bagged a brace in Zesco United's 3-2 loss to reigning champions Zanaco at Heroes National Stadium, Lusaka.

After 25 games, Zesco are fourth with 46 points, six ahead of eighth placed Buildicon, home to Kenyan duo John Makwatta and Cliffton Miheso - who beat Red Arrows 2-0 in another match.

In the United States, both Lawrence Olum and David 'Cheche' Ochieng' were second half substitutes for their respective teams.

Ochieng' replaced Carlos Mendes in the 76th minute as New York Cosmos settled for a 3-3 draw away to Miami.