Kenya: Senate Deputy Speaker's Slot Re-Advertised, Poll Due Thursday

Nairobi — The Senate is inviting eligible candidates interested in vying for the position of the Deputy Speaker to submit their applications with the election slated to take place this Thursday.

In an advertisement in one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye said interested candidates should collect nomination papers from his office between the hours of 9am and 4pm commencing on Tuesday, September 12 and ending on Wednesday, September 13.

Nyegenye has said completed nomination papers together with the curriculum vitae of each candidate and the relevant supporting documents should be returned to his office not later than close of business Wednesday.

The Senate had to re-advertise the post after newly elected Senators failed to elect a Deputy Speaker during their first sitting after all the candidates at the time withdrew their candidature.

During their first sitting and prior to the election of the Deputy Speaker, Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata, Kiambu Senator Paul Kimani Wamatangi and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who were interested to fill in the position pulled out from the race at the last minute.

It was during a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group Meeting where the aforementioned Senators were requested to step down so as to pave way for the election of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as the Jubilee Party nominee for the seat.