12 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Pledges to Pay University Tuition Fees for 100 Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire has promised to pay the tuition fees of 100 students from poor families to join the Universities for high education after completing their secondary schools.

Idiris Abdi Dakhtar, a member of Somalia's Federal Parliament has announced the pledge of the PM for the students, who live in Baidoa city, the interim capital of Southwest state administration.

Dakhtar said they met a Board of high school Students in Baidoa, comprising of 500 pupils who have applied for local Universities to continue their education, but were unable to pay the fees.

The lawmaker said that the Somali government did not have a clear plan for the youth, but declared that they as MPs will raise funds to help the students pay the tuition fees of the Universitie.

This is a positive step that Prime Minister Hussien Ali Kheyre took towards addressing the challenges that the country's youths are facing currently.

Somalia

Farah Set to Return at the London Marathon

World and Olympic champion Mo Farah will return to the Virgin Money London Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.