12 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Unknown Gunmen Kill a Youth in Galkayo, Central Somalia

Unidentified assailants have shot and killed a a youth in the conflict-riddled central city of Galkayo, the regional capital of Mudug province on Monday night.

The youth, whose name has been identified as Sa'ed Asayr was shot dead by the gunmen at Garsoor nighbourhood in northern Galkayo under Puntland administration.

The killers managed to escape from the scene, before the arrival of the local security forces, who launched a manhunt mission in the crime site, but no arrest was reported.

It's yet unclear motive behind the man, who was a well-known and educated figure in the town, which has been beset by clan-revenge killings and violence in the past two decades.

