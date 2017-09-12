Somalia: Candidate Waare Parades His Political Agenda Ahead of Hirshabelle Election

Mohamed Abdi Waare, one of the leading candidates running for Hirshabelle President, spoke about his success if he wins the presidency, pledging that development services in in Hirshabelle regions.

Attending a presidential debate, Dr. Waare, presented his political agenda towards Hirshabelle. The candidate has underlined that he will address current challenges in Hirshabelle.

H.E. Aware has worked in former central government led by late President, Gen Mohamed Siad Barre, especially the Ministry of Agriculture Ministry of Agriculture in its department of agriculture growth.

He added that if he wins the leadership of Hirshabelle state, he will boost productivity of land cultivation in the agriculture-rich region that has been in ruin for the past 20 yeasr due to the lack of government.