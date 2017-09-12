Liberia: Lonestar Cell, LRA Agree On Mobile Tax Payment Services

Lonestar Cell MTN has signed a proof of concept agreement for mobile payment with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for the acceptance of tax payments via Mobile Money. The mobile tax payment platform is meant to ease the process of making payment of government taxes and fees, according to a press release.

The benefits of using the Mobile Money platform for payment of taxes are enormous. It has the inherent potential to reduce fraud and increase transparency and revenues for the Liberia Revenue Authority. With the convenience and flexibility that comes with paying taxes through mobile money, tax avoidance and evasion are expected to reduce significantly.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Deputy CEO of Lonestar Cell MTN, Louis Brah Roberts, said, "At the fulcrum of Lonestar Cell MTN's operations is the goal to consistently deliver value to our customers. Because of this, we introduced the mobile money service, offering subscribers innovative payment solutions. Evident of our commitment, we are the only Mobile Money operator in the country that is facilitating government payments to civil servants all over the country. This agreement with the LRA is part of Lonestar Cell MTN's efforts to offer convenience to our cherished customers."

The LRA Commissioner General, Elfrieda Stewart Tamba said, "This is the first Private to Government payment system in Liberia. All tax payments and selected non-tax payments will be included in this pilot stage. This includes corporate taxes, personal taxes, 4% business tax, GST, and Excise tax."

Lonestar Cell MTN, the release said, is committed to providing Liberians with content and product offerings relevant to the needs of its subscribers as the company continues to make significant investments in its network to ensure optimum delivery of both voice and data services across the country.