9 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Commission Warns Possible Disaster

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) has warned about the overflow of Koka Dam due to the heavy rainfall this summer. The Commission, in its announcement, extended warning to the residents of Koka, to take extra caution as flooding might occur in the area. Eastern Shewa Zone; Adama, Fentale, Arsi Zone, Merti and Jaju weredas, and Afar Region are also identified as risk areas by the Commission.

Moreover, the overflowing of Koka Dam might cause trees to fall and shift the direction of the river, according to the Commission. Hence, it warned the residents who use irrigation systems, to pay attention to any unprecedented natural disaster.

