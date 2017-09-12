Ethiopia: City Plans 730 Million Br to Implement Road Safety Strategy

The Addis Ababa Road Safety Council (AARSC) has proposed to allocate 730.3 million Br for the reduction of road traffic crashes by half in 2023. The strategy was launched on September 6, 2017, at Sheraton Addis Hotel. A large chunk of the budget, amounting to around half a billion Birr, is allocated for improving the city's traffic data management and post-crash response systems.

The strategy gives priority to pedestrians, which accounts for 70pc of the gross population of the city, who are exposed to road crashes and injuries, according to the study. The road safety strategy has identified six areas for implementation.

The Council, composed of 11 governmental institutions, developed the strategy and the implementation plan during the recently ended fiscal year. The budget for the program will be allocated by the members of the council based on the procedure stated in the strategy.