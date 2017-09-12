9 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: City Plans 730 Million Br to Implement Road Safety Strategy

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Addis Ababa Road Safety Council (AARSC) has proposed to allocate 730.3 million Br for the reduction of road traffic crashes by half in 2023. The strategy was launched on September 6, 2017, at Sheraton Addis Hotel. A large chunk of the budget, amounting to around half a billion Birr, is allocated for improving the city's traffic data management and post-crash response systems.

The strategy gives priority to pedestrians, which accounts for 70pc of the gross population of the city, who are exposed to road crashes and injuries, according to the study. The road safety strategy has identified six areas for implementation.

The Council, composed of 11 governmental institutions, developed the strategy and the implementation plan during the recently ended fiscal year. The budget for the program will be allocated by the members of the council based on the procedure stated in the strategy.

Ethiopia

Peace Accord Leads to Thriving Trade on Kenya-Ethiopia Border

Trade has been good for Timiro Hussein in Moyale Town after law and order returned a few years ago. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.