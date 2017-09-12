12 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma, State Security and Public Protector Behind Attack On SA Reserve Bank, Court Papers Reveal

An explosive affidavit filed by the South African Reserve Bank in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday has confirmed suspicions that Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, colluded with President Jacob Zuma's legal advisers and the State Security Agency to use an investigation by her office into a 1985 SARB bailout of Bancorp to launch an attack on the independence of the South African Reserve Bank. The affidavit also suggests Mkhwebane lied about meeting "the Presidency". The revelations most certainly offer grounds for reviewing Mkhwebane's appointment to the vital position and implicate the President in her unlawful behaviour. By MARIANNE THAMM.

In his supplementary founding affidavit, South African Reserve Bank lawyer Johannes De Jager does not hold back on what records extracted, apparently with difficulty, from the office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane reveal about what transpired before the release of her CIEX report in June this year.

On June 7, 12 days before she released her report calling for an amendment of the Constitution to allow parliament to alter the powers of the SARB, Mkhwebane's record reveals that she met with President Zuma's legal advisers and that by this date she had vastly expanded the reach of her investigation into the...

