9 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: New Building Opens for Nordic Medical Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

The second phase of the Nordic Medical Centre (NMC) officially opened on September 9, 2017, in Addis Abeba. The new facility has two operating theatres, intensive care units (ICU) and an emergency room (ER) which enables the hospital to provide better and integrated healthcare services. NMC has 130 staff that could offer 24-hour emergency services for critically ill patients. All services are given under one roof so the patients do not need to go to other sites, according to Kjell Magne Kiplesund (PhD).

The aim of NMC is to bring significant change in the healthcare services as well as to support higher medical education. NMC has provided financial and academic support at Saint Paul Millennium College with the intention of continuing the support at country level.

Ethiopia

Peace Accord Leads to Thriving Trade on Kenya-Ethiopia Border

Trade has been good for Timiro Hussein in Moyale Town after law and order returned a few years ago. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.