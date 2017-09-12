Ethiopia: New Building Opens for Nordic Medical Centre

The second phase of the Nordic Medical Centre (NMC) officially opened on September 9, 2017, in Addis Abeba. The new facility has two operating theatres, intensive care units (ICU) and an emergency room (ER) which enables the hospital to provide better and integrated healthcare services. NMC has 130 staff that could offer 24-hour emergency services for critically ill patients. All services are given under one roof so the patients do not need to go to other sites, according to Kjell Magne Kiplesund (PhD).

The aim of NMC is to bring significant change in the healthcare services as well as to support higher medical education. NMC has provided financial and academic support at Saint Paul Millennium College with the intention of continuing the support at country level.