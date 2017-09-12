Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga, flanked by ODM legislators, addresses the media at his office in Nairobi.

Nasa co-principals led by Raila Odinga have walked out of planned meeting with the electoral agency, protesting a nine-page agenda and Jubilee's no-show.

Mr Odinga's team had arrived at the IEBC Anniversary Towers offices at 11.15am, and by 12.05pm when they addressed the media, the Jubilee Party representatives had not showed up.

Deputy President William Ruto was expected to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta in the meeting.

In the meeting, IEBC and two sides were scheduled to discuss, among others, plans for the October 17 repeat presidential election after the Supreme Court quashed Mr Kenyatta's re-election.

Nasa wants IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba sacked for allegedly bungling August 8 poll while Jubilee has rejected the project team named by Chairman Wafula Chebukati to manage the repeat poll.

After the over 50-minute wait, Nasa chief agent Musalia Mudavadi accused the IEBC of not being ready for the meeting.

"The IEBC told us that they needed to meet our presidential candidate and one or two people. We came here at 11.15 and up to now, we have not seen the Jubilee side," said Mr Mudavadi.

He said it was wrong for the IEBC to present them with an agenda as they went into the meeting.

"We have just been presented with a document, about nine pages that we are seeing for the first time now," explained Mr Mudavadi.

He went on: "We had hoped that the IEBC will have the basic courtesy to give us the document much earlier if it was going to form the basis of the meeting."

Mr Mudavadi termed as "not serious" the Jubilee team when asked if they would wait for the DP to arrive.

The DP's security detail and media team has been at the IEBC since 11am, with increased police presence at the Anniversary Towers offices.

"We as Nasa is ready for a structured meeting where all the cards are on the table," said Mr Mudavadi.

The Nasa chief agent said that the coalition did not get to talk about their push to have seven officials of the Ezra Chiloba-led secretariat fired before the October 17 fresh presidential election.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday said that Mr Chiloba and six others that Nasa want removed will stay in office, to back a new seven-member team led by Mr Chiloba's deputy Marjan Hussein Marjan to manage the fresh poll.

