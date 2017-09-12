12 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta to Meet Jubilee MPs Before Parliament Address

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Tuesday inaugurate the 12th Parliament, paving way for the bi-cameral House to officially start transacting business.

According to National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, President Kenyatta will make a statement on wide-ranging issues, including the historic Supreme Court decision, the country's security among others.

Top on the agenda for MPs and Executive will be the approval of a supplementary budget for the conduct of a repeat presidential election that the Supreme Court ordered after annulling President Kenyatta's victory.

NASA lawmakers have said they will not attend Parliament's opening, but President Kenyatta dismissed the threat as inconsequential, saying he does not need the Opposition MPs' presence for both House to operate.

The Head of State said that Jubilee has enough numbers to conduct House business without the Opposition lawmakers.

The Opposition legislators who threatened to keep off President Kenyatta's address questioned his mandate in the face of the repeat presidential election on October 17.

Before going to Parliament, President Kenyatta is expected to chair a Joint Parliamentary Group Meeting of both Jubilee Senators and MPs at State House, Nairobi.

