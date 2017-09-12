Ethiopia: New Corporation Underway to Make Addis Unique

Addis Abeba is soon to get a Corridor Centers Development Corporation that is going to work on developing the major corridors in the city. An establishment proclamation of the Corporation was approved by the city council a month ago.

For the creation of the Corporation, the Addis Abeba Planning Commission conducted a study and drafted the legal framework for the establishment. The new corporation will be mandated to take plots from the Addis Ababa City Administration Land Development & Management Office and clear, develop, transfer and redevelop the lands, according to the new proclamation.

It can also float a tender for lease and transfer the areas under its administration to the third party in a lease arrangement.

The Corporation will develop two major corridors from the Municipal Building to La Gare, on Churchill and Gambia Avenue, and the other corridor which extends from Senga Tera area to St. Stephanos Church on Ras Mekonnen Avenue. The two corridors will be located at the heart of the city.

For the realisation of the Corporation, the city's Planning Commission is conducting a study for the formation and structure to establish the institution.

The Corporation is one of the newly formed institutions in line with the recently approved 10th master plan of the city.

One Agency tilted Infrastructural Development Integration & Building Permit & Control Authority, was already formed with a proclamation. The Agency is expected to solve the problem of lack of integration and damages during infrastructural developments.

The Authority was formed by upgrading the former Building Permit & Control Authority, tasking it with integrating the designs and implementations of the main infrastructural developments in the city including transportation, energy, ICT and water development.

The other institution that was being restructured recently is the Planning Commission itself. It was operating as Addis Abeba Master Plan Project Office but was changed to Addis Abeba Planning Commission, currently working on restructuring.

The Corporation will also work on giving the city a unique identity, just like the landmarks and unique structures of the cities such as Buckingham Palace in London, England, Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and the Statue of Liberty in New York, US.

To this day, Addis Abeba does not have landmarks that help the city to be identified easily, but there are some monuments which some believe are Addis' identity.

The former development in the city focused on the plot-based development, but the new corporation will shift to area-based development.

For the execution of the master plan, Addis is soon to get an additional authority, which aims to oversee six institutions engaged with greenery and biodiversity conservation. The draft proclamation has been done, and is undergoing the processes prior to approval.