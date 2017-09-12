Kenya: Kuria, Muthama Due in Court After Night in Cells

Nairobi — Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama are expected in court Tuesday morning to face hate speech charges.

The two spent Monday night at the Pangani Police Station following their arrest.

Kuria will be charged over remarks he made in Kiambu for a crackdown on people who did not vote for Jubilee, while Muthama is accused of making disparaging remarks in Kajiado targeting President Uhuru Kenyatta during a NASA rally.

The Gatundu South legislator was picked up by detectives and whisked to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations where he was briefly questioned before being taken to the Pangani Police Station.

On the other hand, Muthama who is allied to the National Super Alliance was picked up by police from Kangundo and driven to the DCI headquarters and later Pangani Police Station where he was locked up alongside Kuria.

Last year, both Muthama and Kuria were detained at the same police station before being charged for hate speech alongside four other legislators in what was then referred to as the Pangani Six.