9 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Four Start-Up Businesses Clutch Fresh Finance

The "Lions Den by blueMoon" held on September 1, 2017, raised 6.6 million Br in equity investment for four newly established share companies at the idea stage,the businesses were incubated at blueMoon, from four business leaders willing to invest in the blueMoon's innovative youth agribusiness start-ups. blueMoon is a youth agribusiness AgTech incubator and seed investor, supporting youth entrepreneurs between 15 and 29, It was established as a private company in November 2016, by Eleni Z. Gabre-Madhin (PhD), founder and former CEO, Ethiopia Commodity Exchange.

The 'Lions Den' were Zemedeneh Negatu, managing director of Fairfax Africa Fund, Daniel Gad, CEO, Omega Farms; Bethlehem Tilahun,founder of soleRebels, and Garden of Coffee, and Addis Alemayehou, CEO of,251 Communications. The four blueMoon startups that were pitched for investment were Nature4Nature, a company that aims to manufacture fertilisers from animal waste; GebeyaNet, a mobile based e-trading company; Efoyta Pellets, a company which seeks to produce energy pellets from recycled agricultural waste and NU, a web based mobile platform that enables traceable live animals trading.

Nature4Nature got an investment of 3.2 million Br for 39pc share. GebeyaNet received 1.5 million Br for 40pc share while Efoyta got 0.44 million Br for 15pc share and NU got 1.5 million Br for 50pc share.

