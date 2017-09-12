Ethiopian Exports First Ever Aluminium Profile

B & C Aluminium Plc, a.k.a. Inter Africa Extrusion Aluminium Factory, has started to export aluminium profiles for the first time to Egypt. It received an order of 500tn of aluminium profiles to be exported in different phases.

The first shipment of 28tn of aluminium profile was made on September 9, 2017, after it concluded the three months dealing with an Egyptian company, EADA for Exporting and Importing Co. The Egyptian company paid B & C 0.81 dollars a kilogram.

Established in 2003, B & C had been engaged in aluminium profile assembly for 10 years, before installing an extrusion machine which enabled it to produce aluminium profiles. Before that, the factory was importing aluminium profiles as a raw material for the assembly of doors, windows and other fixtures.

The company also purchased a furnace in 2010, which is used to melt aluminium to manufacture the 99pc pure aluminium in the factory, imported for the production of aluminium profiles.

EADA, an Egyptian company, established in 1998, is a private entity engaged in the supply of machinery, provision of technical support and distribution of building and construction materials with over 30 Years of Experience in the Industry.