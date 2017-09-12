12 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-Sofapaka Goalkeeper Mutuyimana Passes On

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Former Sofapaka and Rwandese international goalkeeper Evariste Mutuyimana died on Tuesday, Federation of Rwanda Football Associations (FERWARA) has said.

The 26-year-old, who was playing for Rwandan top tier side Rayon Sports, is said to have been battling a heart condition for a while.

"Mutuyimana has been having heart complications for quite some time now. It's unfortunate we've lost him. He was a very good custodian and Rwanda for sure has lost an asset," FERWARA media chief Bonnie Mugabe told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

The shot-stopper signed for Rayon Sports in the Azam Rwanda Premier League in June 2016 after an 18-month stint with Sofapaka in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

GAINED PROMOTION

Mutuyimana was one of the players who helped Sofapaka gain promotion to the SPL in the 2008/2009 season in his first stint with the Batoto ba Mungu.

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza, who played alongside Mutiyimana at the club, described the shot-stopper as a "passionate player".

"We received the sad news this morning and we are deeply affected. Mutuyimana was a passionate team player. His fighting spirit was incomparable," said Baraza.

"He loved Sofapaka that he persevered with the conditions when the team was in the second tier."

"He left after we had been promoted to the top flight but still came back to help us again survive relegation last year. We pray for his family, friends and relatives during this difficult time."

He played 20 times for the Rwanda national football team, the Amavubi Stars.

The former Kiyovu Sports man made his debut for Amavubi in 2012 in a 4-0 loss to Algeria in the 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya

Opposition Walks Out of Polls Body Meeting

Nasa co-principals led by Raila Odinga have walked out of planned meeting with the electoral agency, protesting a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.