12 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Peter Munya Makes U-Turn, Backs Kenyatta Re-Election

Party of National Unity leader Peter Munya has made a U-turn and backed President Kenyatta's re-election barely a fortnight after declaring support for Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The former Meru governor spent the better part of Tuesday morning at State House Nairobi where it is understood he was expected to reach a deal with Jubilee leaders.

STATEMENT

Mr Munya's decision was informed by the resolution of his party to back Mr Kenyatta in the October 17 repeat presidential poll.

"After thorough consultations with party members, elders and supporters across the country, it has been agreed that in the very best interest of the country, we support the re-election of His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta in the forthcoming presidential election," the letter signed by Munya, Secretary General John Okemwa and Treasurer Peter Nkubitu, said.

The once ruling party also urged all its members and supporters to campaign and vote for President Kenyatta.

RIGGING

The move marks Mr Munya's short-lived dalliance with Nasa and Mr Odinga.

Mr Munya, who lost to Kiraitu Murungi in the August 8 poll, joined the opposition alliance on September 4.

During his reception at Capitol Hill, the Nasa headquarters in Nairobi, he said he would not support Jubilee, accusing President Kenyatta's party of rigging him out.

"I confirm that today I have joined the Nasa family. My election was stolen and I cannot join those who stole my election," Mr Munya said.

The former governor has been campaigning for Nasa in Tigania and Igembe over the past few days, amid pockets of resistance.

More follows.

