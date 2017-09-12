12 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 9 Moi Girls Fire Victims Positively Identified From DNA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Hilary Menda/Capital FM
Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor described the process as successful as the affected families flocked to Chiromo Mortuary to view the bodies.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — All nine girls from Moi Girls School, Nairobi who died following the devastating dormitory inferno have been positively identified following the completion of DNA examinations.

A student was arrested in connection with the incident and the Juvenile Court is set to mention the matter on Wednesday after police were allowed to detain her for seven days so that investigations could be completed.

The inferno that occurred on September 2 saw 16 other students hospitalised.

National Management Disaster Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai stated that the affected family underwent therapy before they were allowed to view the remains of their loved ones.

"Indeed, all results are out today and the procedure here is that we are taking them through psychosocial support and counselling and thereafter each family will be allowed to see their loved ones as each name has been matched with a body after the DNA test and all have been identified. Thereafter, they will receive documentation from the doctor confirming that it is the person," he said.

A few of the parents who spoke to Capital FM News said they want speedy investigations conducted and action taken against those found culpable.

"I don't understand how the dormitory got burnt and there was no way the other kids could escape. That was negligence and it is a sad day for everybody," one of them said.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to support all the nine families and personally attend the burials in different counties.

The fire triggered a conversation on safety concerns in schools with issues including grills, lack of fire extinguishers, or laid down procedures forming part of the discussions.

