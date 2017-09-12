Sudan: Floods Damage Hundreds of Homes in Gezira, Gedaref, Sennar

El Hasahisa / El Rahad / El Dindir — A commissioner in El Gezira announced that more than 200 houses were completely destroyed because of the water flowing from fractures in the canal. Houses in river areas in neighbouring states were also swept away by flash floods.

The commissioner of El Hasahisa told Sudanese media that 433 houses partially collapsed besides the complete destruction of 204 houses. Fractures in the canal caused problems to the water drainage in the area, which lies between the Blue and the White Nile in the east-central region of Sudan.

More than 15 villages have been affected, including Um Sinit, El Ruwaiyat and Katharat El Muhamadiyah. In total the recent rainfall affected 41 villages in El Hasahisa. 441 toilets collapsed, according to the authorities, and 31 school classes.

Near the border between El Gezira and El Gedaref states, the overflowing El Rahad river flooded areas in the vicinity of El Mafaza in El Rahad locality: Kashkhasha, Hillet Malik, Hillet Sharif and El Madaris. Approximately 150 families have been displaced.

In El Faw, near the border with El Gezira, flash floods and torrential rains swept through the village. More than 40 families reportedly are displaced from their homes.

South of El Gezira and El Gedaref, in Sennar state, the commissioner of El Dindir locality appealed to residents living near the banks of the river to take precautionary measures to save their lives and property.

Commissioner Abdelazim Adam Yousif pointed out that El Dindir's emergency room is "fully ready" for any increase in the water level. Recently Khor Wajawij (a seasonal water channel) and Eteish started pouring into El Dindir river, causing the water level to rise.