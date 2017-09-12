Luanda — The Constitutional Court is analysing the appeals lodged by the parties UNITA, PRS, FNLA and the CASA-CE coalition, in which they request that the court annul the results of the last August 23 general elections, whose definitive results were announced by the National Electoral Commission on September 06.

The referred political forces are refuting the results of the polls due to alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

The information was given last Sunday to the press by the director of the Political Parties Office of the Constitutional Court, Marcy Lopes, who assured that the work is happening in a normal way.

The Constitutional Court is also expected to receive the National Electoral Commission (CNE)'s response to this refutation of electoral results.

Marcy Lopes stated also that the Constitutional Court will publish its decision on this electoral dispute on Wednesday, September 13, having reminded, however, that in light of the law the decisions of this institution are irrevocable.