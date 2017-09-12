11 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Minister Bholah Launches E-Registration Project of Cooperatives Division

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Cooperatives Division e-Registration project (CDeRP) aiming to accelerating the successful registration and strengthening existing cooperatives through an array of ICT services was launched by the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, on 08 September 2017 at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel.

The CDeRP, initiated in February 2016, will become fully operational by December 2017. The objective is to define an appropriate ICT strategy in view to improving the work processes of the registration of cooperatives, processing and auditing of financial statements with emphasis to accelerate productivity, quality and service delivery.

On this occasion, Minister Bholah, underscored that this platform will enable online submission of applications, and supporting documents in electronic format, adding that online payment facilities will also be possible with the forthcoming e-payment gateway. He further pointed out that the CDeRP will also comprise a Standard Online Accounting system for submission of accounts and an Online Search Room.

Several benefits are to be derived from the CDeRP System, namely the reduction in the delivery time of Registration Certificates (from 1 to 2 months to less than 1 week) by streamlining procedures and administrative practices through the use of ICT; users will be able to view the applications online and get an update at a particular stage; and online submission of accounts to facilitate audits.

Mauritius

Mauritius to Host Comesa-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area Workshop

The COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) Agreement will be signed by Mauritius in October 2017. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.