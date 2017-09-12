Mauritius: Minister Bholah Launches E-Registration Project of Cooperatives Division

press release

The Cooperatives Division e-Registration project (CDeRP) aiming to accelerating the successful registration and strengthening existing cooperatives through an array of ICT services was launched by the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, on 08 September 2017 at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel.

The CDeRP, initiated in February 2016, will become fully operational by December 2017. The objective is to define an appropriate ICT strategy in view to improving the work processes of the registration of cooperatives, processing and auditing of financial statements with emphasis to accelerate productivity, quality and service delivery.

On this occasion, Minister Bholah, underscored that this platform will enable online submission of applications, and supporting documents in electronic format, adding that online payment facilities will also be possible with the forthcoming e-payment gateway. He further pointed out that the CDeRP will also comprise a Standard Online Accounting system for submission of accounts and an Online Search Room.

Several benefits are to be derived from the CDeRP System, namely the reduction in the delivery time of Registration Certificates (from 1 to 2 months to less than 1 week) by streamlining procedures and administrative practices through the use of ICT; users will be able to view the applications online and get an update at a particular stage; and online submission of accounts to facilitate audits.