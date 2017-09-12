Kenya: Impala Hunt for Series Top Spot in Prinsloo 7s

Nairobi — After an impressive display that saw them retain the Kabeberi 7s over the weekend at the RFUEA Ground, Impala Saracens have set their sights on winning the Prinsloo leg that will enable them top the 2017 National Sevens Series standings.

Heading to the third leg -Prinsloo 7s which will be hosted by Nakuru at their Nakuru Athletic Club on the weekend of September 23, Impala will be motivated by their massive 22 points collected at Kabeberi following a 22-5 victory over Menegai Oilers in the Main Cup final.

The win moved Impala joint second on the log with 34 points alongside overall defending champions Homeboyz RFC.

However, the Gazelles will not find it easy since they have to maneuver a tough Pool A at Prinsloo where they will tackle hosts Top Fry Nakuru, Nondescript and Kenyatta University's Black Blad.

Nakuru sits fifth on the log with 27 points after lifting the Challenge Trophy at Kabeberi 7s, Nondies are 10th with 20 points while Black Blad are 13th with only six points.

Current circuit leaders Menengai Oilers headline Pool B where they will lock horns Kenya Harlequin, Mwamba and Western Bulls.

Pool C is comprised of Strathmore Leos, Homeboyz, Nairobi University's Mean Machine and Mombasa while Kabras Sugar, KCB RFC, Catholic Monks and MKU Thika who are the division two winners at the Kabeberi Sevens round off Pool D.

Prinsloo 7s Draw

Division 1

Pool A: Resolution Impala Saracens, Nondescripts, Top Fry Nakuru, Blak Blad.

Pool B: Menengai Oilers, SportPesa Quins, Mwamba, Western Bulls.

Pool C: Strathmore Leos, Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Mean Machine, Mombasa.

Pool D: Kabras Sugar, KCB, Catholic Monks, MKU Thika.