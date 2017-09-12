Seychelles: Third Leader's Forum of 2017

The local group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI Sey) is seeking to be accepted by society in… Read more »

The President meets with the Leaders of the National Assembly before the start of each term of the Assembly in the spirit of cohabitation.

President Danny Faure met this afternoon with the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, and the Leader of Government Business, Mr Charles Decommarmond. They were joined by the Designated Minister, Mrs Macsuzy Mondon, and the Acting Attorney General, Mr David Esparon. The meeting focused on the Government's calendar of priority legislation for the third term, including the 2018 Budget process. The leaders also discussed other matters of national interest.

