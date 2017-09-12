Gaborone — Notwane Football Club won their second game of the season against Mochudi Rovers in a Debswana First Division-South encounter played at SSG Grounds on Saturday.

Notwane goals were scored by Tsogang Israel on the 23rd minute and Maatla Segokgo wrapped it on the 68th minute to give his team three valuable points.

Notwane controlled the game throughout, only for Rovers to resurrect in the dying minutes.

However, Notwane coach, Israel Molao said in an interview that despite winning the game, he was not happy with his team's style of play because they let Mochudi Rovers settle hence creating a lot of chances from the back.

"On several occasions they were penetrating us in the middle and we were unable to force them to play wide so that we can obstruct their game plan. Our anchor man was not functioning properly today," he said.

Molao said Rovers were playing 4-4-2 but his charges could not contain their second man, adding however that what mattered was that they scored their two goals and managed to defend them.

He said their mission this season was to take each game as it came and most importantly to him this season was to know which opponents they played next to fully prepare for them.

He said in their quest to gain promotion to the elite league they will attack each and every team they face and accumulate three points.

"The mandate of the team is to go to the elite league and we have prepared well during the pre-season and we are marching back to the Premier league," he said.

Mochudi Rovers coach, Patrick Molefe said his team was a youthful side and would learn from their mistakes as the league progressed.

"Credit to Notwane. They have helped us identify our mistakes early on and if you can recall, last season my team was on relegation zone. So this year I am building a team that will fully compete," he said.

In other games played on Saturday, Modipane United beat Lesirane 1- 0 in Modipane. Prisons XI won 1-0 against Red Sparks.

In Tsabong Black Rangers won 1-0 against Black Peril while Mogoditshane Fighters lost 2-0 to Broadhurst United.

Source : BOPA