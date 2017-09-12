12 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: ASUU Strike Festers As Unions Shut Down Kaduna State University

The Kaduna State University chapters of Senior Staff Association, Non Academic Staff union and National Association of Technologists have joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by unions on Monday.

Mr. Kantoma Bala, Chairman of the universities senior staff association, told newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, that the three unions had formed a Joint Action Committee to monitor the strike.

"It is a national strike and the non academic staff unions are part of the respective national bodies.

"We began the indefinite strike as directed by our respective national leadership over the failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement with the union," he said.

The agreement was supposed to address the problem of inadequate funding of public universities, poor governance and administrative lapses.

Other issues that prompted the strike include poor infrastructure, abandoned projects, fragmentation of salary payments to staff, and lack of adequate teaching and learning facilities among others.

