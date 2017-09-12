Mauritius: NSDP - 94 Unemployed Youth Complete Training in Third Language Course for Business

press release

A total of 94 unemployed youth, holders of School Certificate and Higher School Certificate qualifications, received their certificate of achievement after completing a customised training programme in a Third Language course for Business under the National Skills Development Programme (NSDP), yesterday at the BPML Conference Hall, Ebène. The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, was present on this occasion.

The training programme is an initiative of Accenture Operations, in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) and Websun Management and Consultant Ltd. A selection exercise was carried out to identify eligible trainees who then received training in German, Italian or Spanish Language for Business.

In her address, the Minister highlighted that many employers report difficulties in finding suitably skilled workers. The importance of having the right skills is more pronounced in today's dynamic and globalised world, she added, and thus matching skills with available jobs is a high priority. Consequently, Government is fully committed to addressing the root causes of mismatch between training and the skills that employers are looking for, emphasised Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun.

She underscored that Government has devoted considerable resources to training and up-skilling programmes to help unemployed youngsters integrate the labour market. The NSDP was launched last year with the aim to equip unemployed youth with the right mix of skills to match the demands of the labour market, pointed out the Minister. The purpose of this initiative, stated Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun, is in line with target 4.4 of the Sustainable Development Goals that commits Government to "substantially increase the number of youth and adults who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship by 2030".

Furthermore, the Minister reiterated that young people are the asset of the country and that the future depends on how their potential is harnessed. She recalled that in 2016, some 2 500 youngsters benefitted from training under the NSDP and added that this year, it is expected that another batch of 2 500 youth will be trained under this system.

About the National Skills Development Programme

The NSDP was first announced in Budget Speech 2016/2017 with the aim to better match skills with the demand of employers by equipping young people with technical skills in high demand in the following sectors: ICT; construction; nursing and paramedics; tourism and hospitality; manufacturing; financial services; health and social care, among others.

The NSDP targets unemployed individuals aged between 16 and 35, and comprises enterprise-relevant training and industrial placement. Each trainee receives a monthly stipend of Rs 5 000 and an additional Rs 1 000 as travelling expenses - provided by the HRDC - based on satisfactory participation in the training programme.