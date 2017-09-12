Mauritius Poised to Become a Role Model in Efforts to Curb Greenhouse Gases

press release

Mauritius' contribution to global emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) stood only at around 0.01 % last year, and yet it is the 7th most exposed country of the world to natural disasters. This undoubtedly calls for enhancing our adaptive capacity in regards to the adverse effects of climate change.

The Minister of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development, Mr Etienne Sinatambou, made this statement yesterday at the opening of a training workshop on National Greenhouse Gas Inventory using the 2006 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Guidelines, at the Intercontinental Mauritius Resort, in Balaclava.

On this occasion, Minister Sinatambou highlighted that major indicators of climate change continue to reflect trends consistent with a warming planet. He pointed out to the report of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which showed that several markers such as land, ocean temperatures, sea level, and greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere broke records. This alarming situation calls for reinforced actions to stabilise the GHG emissions, he added.

He recalled that Mauritius was among the first countries to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change and has also pledged to abate its GNG emissions by 30% by 2030. Furthermore, he underlined that Government has set the goal of transitioning to a low-carbon economy in view of building resilience against climate change.

On that note, the Minister underscored the perennial necessity of addressing the adverse impacts that are hurdles in the achievement of sustainable development goals of the country. The gist of our intervention should be majorly focused on adaptation, he emphasised.

Mr Sinatambou also pointed out that Mauritius is poised to become a role model, since as part of its moral obligation to save the planet it is espousing mitigation actions to join global efforts to catalyse the effects of climate change.

He listed out that the various proactive measures spearheaded by the Government attest to its firm will and commitment to achieve this goal, namely the preparation of a Climate Change Bill, developing a Low Carbon Development Strategy and a Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions. He also announced the setting up of a refugee centre at Quatre Soeurs and the development of natural danger zones, natural danger map and natural danger plans under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act.

The Training Workshop

The workshop, spanning over three days, aims at improving GHG Inventory in the energy, transport, industrial process and product use and waste sectors. The training is an opportunity for stakeholders to understand and learn the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tools and software in view to improve and refine GHG inventory process. It is being carried out by resource persons delegated by the UNEP/UNDP Global Support Programme, namely Mr Stanford Mwakasonda, Programme Management Officer at UNEP/UNDP Global Support Programme and Mr Jongikhaya Witi, Expert from South Africa.